The national Bank has strengthened the hryvnia before the weekend
April 5, 2020
Before the weekend the national Bank lowered the official rate of the dollar to 22 cents. The European single currency fell to 52 cents.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Monday, April 6, has strengthened the hryvnia exchange rate at 22 kopecks against the dollar and 52 kopecks against the Euro. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Friday, April 3.
The NBU set the official exchange rates at:
– $ 100 – 2737,3 hryvnia (UAH -0,2232)
– 100 Euro – 2956,01 hryvnia (UAH -0,5211).