The national Bank has taken the first step to a decrease in interest on loans
September 5, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
National Bank from September 6 to reduce the discount rate from 17% to 16.5% per annum.
The regulator took this decision, after all, continues to ease monetary policy due to expectations of lower inflation to 5%, announced on 5 September during a briefing of the NBU.
The national Bank noted that interest rates will be cut further, provided inflation slows.
Earlier, the head of the NBU Yakov Smoliyexplained that until the end of 2020 the interest rate is anticipated to decrease by 9%. By the end of 2021-grade — 8%.
Discount rate — the benchmark for determining Bank interest rates on deposits and loans. If the rate falls to 9%, the mortgage will drop to 12-13% per annum. Today its offer by 20 percent or more.