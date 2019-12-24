The national Bank is issuing three commemorative coins
The national Bank on December 26 will release into circulation three commemorative coin 10 UAH on military subjects. The mintage of each of them will amount to 1 million pieces. Money nalbantova minted from an alloy based on zinc. Their diameter is 30 mm, and they will weigh 12.4 grams, according to the website of the NBU.
The first coin is dedicated to the vehicle for transporting personnel, cargoes of different military units of special forces and UN peacekeeping forces. The KrAZ-6322 “Soldier” – the base vehicle of the Armed forces of Ukraine, which can be used as a ballast tractor for the transport of aircraft on the ground, artillery systems and other things.
The second coin is dedicated to the military doctors – people whose profession brings together medical and military knowledge who selflessly serve the Motherland, daily saving the lives of its defenders, carry out the feat of mercy, of courage and perseverance.
The third is devoted to Ukrainian military personnel participating in many peacekeeping missions. Since 1992, they have attended almost 40 thousand Ukrainian servicemen.