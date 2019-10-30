The national Bank lifted a limit on the purchase of foreign currency
October 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The national Bank of Ukraine abolished the limits on purchase of foreign currency and Bank metals – from November 5 to remove the restrictions that had previously been set at 150 thousand UAH per day.
As reported in the press service of the national Bank also terminates the requirement to report individuals to the banks the documents confirming the grounds for operations on purchase of foreign currency.
According to the National Bank, these concessions will have a significant impact on the currency market.
The vast majority of individuals ‘ transactions on purchase of foreign currency for amounts smaller than 150 thousand hryvnia, and the total volume of purchases and sales of currency are proportionate.