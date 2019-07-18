The national Bank lowered the discount rate to 17%
The national Bank eased policy, and updated a number of important economic forecasts
The national Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has lowered the discount rate from 17.5% to 17%, and significantly improved the growth forecast of Ukraine’s GDP in 2019 and 2020. About it at a briefing was declared by the head of the NBU Jacob Smoliy.
“In June 2019 consumer inflation was 9%, approaching the forecasted trajectory of the April forecast, the NBU after the rejection in the previous months, he said. – In addition, during the second quarter slowed core inflation – 7.4%. Fundamental pressure on prices kept the tight monetary policy of the national Bank”.
One of the grounds of decision of the NBU was the revision of the forecast of GDP growth in 2019 and 2020: 3% vs. 2.5% previously, and 3.2 vs. 2.9%, respectively. Forecast for 2021 remains the same at 3.7%.
The absolute innovation of the NBU is the first publication of the forecast of the discount rate until 2021. In the baseline scenario, the average rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 is 16%, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021-grade – 8%.
The forecast of the inflation rate at the end of 2019 (6.3%) and 2020 (5%) remained the same.
“The increase in demand of non-residents in UAH government bonds and the strengthening of the hryvnia creates the potential for faster rate cuts in the baseline scenario,” — said resin.
