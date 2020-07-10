The national Bank resumed the purchase of currency on the interbank market
Photo: Press center of the NBU
Again the national Bank to replenish foreign exchange reserves
With the beginning of the year net purchase of foreign currency by the regulator amounted to little more than $ 1 billion.
The national Bank during the week 6-10 July bought on the interbank currency market of 92 million dollars. Interventions by selling foreign currency is not carried out, reported on the regulator’s website on Friday, July 10.
It is specified that since the beginning of the year, the NBU bought currency on the interbank market by 3.97 billion and sold by 2.94 billion. Thus, from the beginning of 2020, the net purchase of currency by the national Bank amounted to little more than $ 1 billion.
Recall, the national Bank during the week of June 30-July 3, 2020 bought on the interbank currency market 169,8 million dollars. For the first time since the beginning of April, the Central Bank resumed intervention by selling foreign currency and sold 150,9 million dollars.
It was also reported that in June Ukraine’s international reserves increased by 12.4% and reached $28.5 billion.
korrespondent.net