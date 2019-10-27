The national Bank said the problems that prevent the business to borrow
According to Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Ekaterina Rozhkova, to resume lending in Ukraine is hindered by the lack of creditworthy borrowers and the reluctance of small businesses to work transparently.
According to her, now Ukraine is actively developing business loans, and consumer loans.
“Consumer lending is growing very rapidly. If to speak about lending in the corporate segment, we see for those borrowers who did not accept the defaults, go to restructuring, the increase in the loan portfolio makes up 20% year-on-year,” — said Rozhkov.
The further development of corporate lending, according to her, hampered by a lack of creditworthy borrowers.
“In the banking sector around 50% of non-performing loans and they are concentrated in large business groups, which actively credited” — says Rozhkova.
She also noted that small and medium businesses, are not ready to work transparently and to show the real reporting. At the same time, banks are focusing exclusively on the formal financial statements.