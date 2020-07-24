The national Bank sold to support the hryvnia by almost $350 million
Photo: Press service of the NBU
Partially, the national Bank spent reserves to maintain the national currency
This week, the Central Bank on the interbank market only sold the currency and conducted all interventions under a single course.
The national Bank of Ukraine during the working week 20-24 July sold on the interbank currency market $347,8 million to smooth excessive exchange rate fluctuations, while a week previously, the regulator did not go on the market intervention for the first time since September 2018. This is evidenced by data on the NBU website on Friday, July 24.
Stated that this week the Central Bank on the interbank market only sold the currency and conducted all interventions under a single course.
Since the beginning of the year, the NBU bought into reserves of $3,977 billion and sold $3,292 billion Thus, the net purchase of currency by the regulator amounted to $685 million
Thus in March, the NBU spent in support of hryvnia to a record $2.2 billion, while in April bought $723,3 million, and sold $44.5 million in may bought $660,6 million, and for June and the first week of July I bought a $1,155 billion and sold $150,9 million UAH.
We will remind, on July 27, the national Bank has strengthened the hryvnia exchange rate at 12 cents to the dollar – to 27.75 UAH/USD, while against the EUR by more than 1 copeck – to 32.22 UAH/EUR.
It was also reported that the NBU said the reason for the sharp rise of the dollar in the past two weeks.
korrespondent.net