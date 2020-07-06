The national Bank will change the curator of the currency bloc
Cure in the national Bank in charge of monetary policy
Cure will remain in office until the appointment of her new Deputy head of the NBU.
Deputy head of Board of National Bank Oleg Churiy not received the approval of the NBU Council for the appointment of a new seven-year term.
The decision taken at the extraordinary meeting of the Council of the NBU on Monday, July 6, said the head of the Council Bohdan Danylyshyn in the social network.
According to him, CORI will remain in office until the appointment of her new Deputy head of the NBU.
Recall, the Verkhovna Rada at an extraordinary meeting Friday, 3 July, granted the petition of the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakov Smoliy resignation.
Later, President Vladimir Zelensky said that the representatives of the banking sector offered several candidates for the post of head of the National Bank of Ukraine, and they are now studied.
