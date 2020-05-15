The national coach of Germany refused to attend matches in the Bundesliga
Joachim Löw
Tomorrow six matches will resume the season in the German Bundesliga.
The plan to hold matches behind closed doors. The number of people who will be able to attend the match, will be limited.
The matches will be able to attend, only representatives of clubs, leagues and the TV staff.
The persons who are allowed to attend the matches, not part of head coach of Germany, Joachim löw, сообщаетBild.
Thus, the coach of Germany will not be able to view their charges to the end of the season.
Fortunately, UEFA suffered a fall on all the matches of national teams.