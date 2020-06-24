The national Commission increased the rate of “Ukrtransgaz” for storage and injection into underground storage facilities
The national Commission exercising state regulation in the field of energy and utilities (NKREKP) approved the increase from July 1, 2020, the rate of JSC “Ukrtransgaz” (UTG) services for the storage and pumping natural gas into underground storage (UGS) and the reduction rate selection.
The decision was taken at the Commission meeting Wednesday, June 24.
So, according to the approved at the Commission meeting resolution, the storage tariffs from 1 July will amount to 0.19 UAH per 1 thousand cubic meters. m per day (+ 10.5%) and the fix — 110,16 UAH per 1 thousand cubic meters. m per day (+ 18,1%), selection — 63,41 UAH per 1 thousand cubic meters per day (-34,8%).
The revision of the tariff associated with the change in the volume of storage (injection/selection) of gas from UGS in recent years and changes in main macroeconomic indicators, in particular the minimum wage, energy prices.
In addition, the Commission adopted the tariffs to these factor ordering individual services for a period of one month, and 1.1, and the coefficient that takes into account the ordering of individual services on the day ahead of 1.2.
Earlier it was reported that the national Commission and the Ministry want to take the budget money to cover the expenses of the regional gas companies for the installation of meters.
