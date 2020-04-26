The national currency began to take positions against the dollar
April 26, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The national Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on 27 April 2020 has set the official rate of 27.14 hryvnia per dollar.
That’s 13 cents higher compared to the previous banking day — informs Hvylya, citing data published on the website of the regulator.
So, the official exchange rate of hryvnia to the dollar on April 27 set at: 27,1441 hryvnia for 1 USD (+0,1304 UAH).
At the same time, the dollar on April 24 is 27,0137 hryvnia for 1 dollar.