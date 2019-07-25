The national debt of Ukraine exceeds $80 billion

July 25, 2019
Ukraine’s state debt at the end of June exceeded $80 billion

At the end of June, the amount of public and publicly guaranteed state debt of Ukraine grew in dollar terms by 2.5% or $1.96 billion (of 18.36 billion), according to the website of the Ministry of Finance.

Госдолг Украины превысил $80 миллиардов

The total size of the national debt on June 30, 2019 was $ 2,102 trillion UAH, or $billion worth 80.35

Direct external debt amounted to 1,04988 trillion UAH (49,94% of the total amount) or $40,12 billion Domestic — 782,42 billion UAH (37,22%) or $29.9 billion

Publicly guaranteed debt at the end of June amounted to 270,11 billion, or $10,32 billion of 12.85% of the total.

