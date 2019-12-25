The national team of all times and peoples was only one active player – AS
December 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Pele
Spanish publication AS was the symbolic team of the best players of all times and peoples.
Note that existing players in the top 11 includes only Lionel Messi.
At the gates of the Spanish journalists put only still the owner of “Golden ball” among the goalkeepers, the former goalkeeper of the USSR national team Lev Yashin.
Protection is located the Italian Paolo Maldini, German Franz Beckenbauer, the Englishman Bobby Moore and Brazilian Cafu.
In midfield – real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano, Argentinian Diego Maradona, France’s Zinedine Zidane and the Dutchman Johan Cruyff.
The attacking Duo Messi and made the only three-time winner of the world Championships, the Brazilian Pele.