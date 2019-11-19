The national team of Ukraine at Euro 2020 were in group C with the Netherlands
The National Team Of Ukraine
The national team of Ukraine on football in the European championship 2020 will play in group C along with the Netherlands. Two opponents will be determined by the results of the draw on 30 November.
The Netherlands is automatically placed in group C of the European championship as the host of the tournament, this same group became the only option for the Ukraine national team.
The fact that Euro 2020 will take 12 cities from 12 different countries. These teams must go to a group home stadium. Four teams-the hosts secured their spots in the first seeding pot. It Italy (group a), England (group D), Spain (group E) and Germany (group F).
In group B plays team Russia, so the Ukraine team in the first basket went to the only vacant place in group C. In group C Russia went to the Belgian team.
The matches of the Ukrainian group will be held in Amsterdam and Bucharest.
The European championship will be held from 12 June to 12 July next year. The tournament will involve 24 teams. On the occasion of the 60th anniversary since the inaugural championship championship 2020 for the first time in history to be held in 12 different major cities of Europe.
Football team of Ukraine will take part in the European championship for the third time in a row. In 2012 and 2016 years Ukraine failed to qualify from the group.