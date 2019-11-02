The national team of Ukraine became the Vice-champion of Europe on chess
The men’s team of Ukraine Vasily Ivanchuk (pictured), Yuriy Kuzubova, Andrei Volokitin, Alexander Moiseenko and Vladimir Onischuk became the Vice-champion of Europe in chess.
Before the last round of the competition in Batumi (Georgia), which was attended by 40 male and 32 female national teams, our players were in the lead, but were unable to beat Croatia (2:2) and missed out on the top of the standings Russia, which took precedence over the poles — 2,5:1,5. Moreover, our team only on additional indicators ahead of team great Britain, content with third place.
Recall that at the European championship two years ago our team got bronze medals.
As for the female national team of Ukraine (Natalia Zhukova, Anna Ushenina and Inna Gaponenko Natalia Buksa and Yulia Osmak), after “gold”-1992 and 2013, “silver”-2015 and bronze in 2009 and 2017 our girls this time with 12 points (six wins and two defeats) finished fourth. On the podium went to team Russia (16 points), Georgia (15) and Azerbaijan (14).
.
Photo euro2019. ge
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter