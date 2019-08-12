The national team of Ukraine for the first time in history will play with the triple champion of Africa

August 12, 2019
Сборная Украины впервые в истории сыграет с трехкратным чемпионом Африки

The national team of Ukraine on football September 10, will play a friendly match against three-time champion of Africa the national team of Nigeria.

The game will take place at the stadium “Dnepr-arena” in the river and will be the first match of the national team in the past 10 years.

This reports the press service of the Ukrainian football Association (former football Federation of Ukraine).

Three days earlier, on 7 September, Ukraine will play away against Lithuania in the match of UEFA for the European championship 2020.

In addition, the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian football Association approved the venue of the friendly match Ukraine – Estonia. The game will take place on 14 November in Zaporozhye, “Slavutich-Arena”. This meeting will be the first ever match of the national team in Kiev.

