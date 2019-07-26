The national team of Ukraine has maintained a place in the Top 25 of the FIFA ranking
The National Team Of Ukraine
The international Federation of football associations (FIFA) has updated the world ranking of the national teams, where the team retained its place in the Top 25, according to the official website of the organization.
In the July rating of our national team is on the 25th place. Compared to the previous rating, which was published on 14 June, the national team of Ukraine lost one position.
And at the top of the bronze prize-winners of the 2018 world Cup by the Belgians.
Champions the last world Cup, the French take the third place ranking.
And between them is located the winners of the Copa America 2019 – Brazilians.
- 1. Belgium 1746 points
- 2. Brazil 1726
- 3. France 1718
- 4. England 1652
- 5. Uruguay 1637
- 6. Portugal 1631
- 7. Croatia 1625
- 8. Columbia 1622
- 9. Spain 1617
- 10. Argentina 1610
- 25. UKRAINE 1513
- 35. Serbia 1477
- 91. Luxembourg 1265
- 130. Lithuania 1101
We will remind, opponents of wards of Andrey Shevchenko in the qualifying round of Euro 2020 are team Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Lithuania.