The national team of Ukraine in volleyball in “Borispol” were greeted as heroes: heartwarming video
Ukrainian men’s team in volleyball has returned home after a fantastic European championship, where our team became one of the main sensations. Recall that the wards of state crostinis in the 1/8 final in an incredible match made more famous Belgians, and in the ¼ was a step away from defeating the star of the national team of Serbia.
To meet athletes at the airport “Borispol” there arrived a lot of fans and friends of the volleyball team. Flags of Ukraine, flowers and words of gratitude — so took men’s team on home soil.
Coach Ugis krastiņš said that upset with yesterday’s loss, as the Ukrainian team had a better chance to win. He stressed that he was proud of the team and satisfied with the work done and results of the European championship.
It should be noted that the Ukrainian national team with his performance secured participation in the next European championship in 2021. Until this year, our team took the Euro back in 2005. For the first time in the history of the yellow-blue reached the ¼ finals.
All match Ukraine-Serbia here.
