The national team of Ukraine in volleyball started at the European Championships with the first in 22 years of victory
At the sites of France, Slovenia, Belgium and the Netherlands was launched on the 31-th European championship on volleyball among men’s teams, which take part 24 teams.
On Friday, September 13, the Ukrainian team to reach the final tournament for the first time in 14 years, in the opening game in group D (there are also the Netherlands, Montenegro, Estonia and world champion in 2018 Poland) won on the platform of the Ahoy Sport & Exhibition Centre in Rotterdam in heavy chetyrehmetrovoy match against the Czech Republic— 3:1 (25:21, 25:19, 19:25, 25:22). It should be noted that this is the first victory of Ukraine in the European Championships since 1997 (Euro-2005 we have lost all five games).
By the way, this year our boys twice faced the Czechs in the framework of the Golden Euroleague rivals exchanged home wins (2:3 away and 3:0 is home).
In the group stage of the world Cup 2019 wards 49-year-old Latvian specialist of the world krastiņš also will play with the Netherlands (14 September at 17:00), Montenegro (16 September at 18:00), Estonia (18 September at 18:00) and Poland (19 September at 19:00). All matches with participation of “yellow-Blues” live will show the channel “NTU”.
I recall that in the 1/8 finals of the world championship will be the four best teams from each group.
Photo fvu.in.ua
