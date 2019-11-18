The national team of Ukraine met with deafening fans at the airport after returning from Serbia (photo)
Ukrainian team had their most successful qualifying campaign.
Late last night the team returned home after an away match of the qualifying tournament of Euro 2020 against Serbia (2:2).
The team was warmly met by fans at the airport “Borispol”, reports the official website of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF).
Recall that squad of Andriy Shevchenko managed to qualify for UEFA Euro 2020 with the first place in the group, while not losing a single match during the qualifiers.
Only Ukraine has not lost for more than a year – the last time our national team lost November 16 team of Slovakia 1:2.
On 30 November in Bucharest will be held the draw for the final round of the European championship.
Ukraine secured a place in the first basket.