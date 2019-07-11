The national team of Ukraine on basketball became silver prize-winners of the Universiade
July 11, 2019
Student team of Ukraine on basketball
Held in Naples summer Universiade men’s team of Ukraine on basketball has won the silver award.
In the final Ukrainian basketball players lost to team USA with a score of 85:63, according to the basketball Federation of Ukraine.
The only defeat in the tournament, the Ukrainian team was defeated in the group round in the match against team USA. July 11, our team lost to the Americans in the final. Earlier, the Ukrainians won the teams of Canada, Australia, China and Finland.
