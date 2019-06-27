The national team of Ukraine on basketball gave battle to the current Champions of Europe (photo)
Women’s national team of Ukraine on basketball started in the European championship, which takes place in Latvia and Serbia. In Riga, our girls met with the current Champions of the Old world — Spain.
Ukrainian women were the clear underdogs of the match, but having a good start, our compatriot won the first quarter — 23:19. However, to continue the winning wards initiative Goran Bošković failed, and the Spaniard turned the tide of the game and in the end produced a convincing victory — 77:95.
The most productive in the composition of our team was Alina Yagupov, who scored 38 points, and Pyrenees the most accurate was Mar Shargay, the asset 31 points.
Efforts Alina Yagupov, who scored 38 points was not enough for victory
In the other match of our group Britain beat Latvia — 74:60. In the next match, which will be held on Friday, June 28, our girls will play against hosts of the tournament, and the Spanish women’s basketball team will meet with the Brits.
Photo FIBA
