The national team of Ukraine on volleyball advanced to the quarterfinals of the European championship (video)
The men’s team of Ukraine defeated the team of Belgium in 1/8 finals of the European championship in volleyball and qualified for the next round, reports Sportarena.
The Ukrainians won the first set 25:22, but then lost the advantage and allowed the Belgians to first equalise, and then take the lead, losing the third batch with a gap of 11 points.
The fourth set was equal fight, but at the end of the party, the Ukrainians have won 25:18, equalized.
In the final set of Ukraine has won 15:10.
Belgium — Ukraine 2:3 (22:25, 25:21, 25:14, 18:25, 10:15)
This is the first time in the history of the Ukrainian national team made it to the quarterfinals of the European championship, where they will play against Serbia.
We will remind, earlier the Ukrainian national team on volleyball for the first time since 1997, reached the play-offs of Euro-2019.