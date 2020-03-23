The national team of Ukraine received a record bonus for qualifying for Euro 2020: Pavelko announced the amount of premium
President of Ukrainian Association football (UAF), Andrey Pavelko reported the amount of the premium of the Ukraine national team for qualifying for Euro 2020.
“We are proud of our team. I can say that all premiums paid. It is the record sum for the time, with taxes, our players and coaches received $ 4 million.”, said Pavelko in the program “Great Football”.
“The distribution of these funds was entrusted to the coach and captain. Our only task is to it was taking into account taxes that they paid. We wanted the players have earned by honest labor award”, – stressed the official.
Recall that the Ukrainian team went out of Euro 2020 with first place in the group, ending 2019-the year without a single defeat.
Earlier it was reported that UEFA has moved the Championships for 2021 due to the coronavirus.
