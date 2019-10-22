The national team of Ukraine until 5am with alcohol celebrated their qualification to Euro-2020 – Advisor to head coach
The national team of Ukraine in the framework of the penultimate round of the qualifying tournament of Euro 2020 team beat Portugal (2:1) and secured first place in the group.
Advisor to the chief coach of the national team Andriy Shevchenko on media issues Nikolay Vasilkov in an interview Ehre.online said the players, along with coaches and staff celebrated the exit on the European championship.
“We celebrated the release of the Euro until five in the morning. In the locker room admin team uncorked a large bottle of champagne, spray wet players and coaches! About one in the morning the team continued the celebration in the restaurant of the hotel, which stopped. Of course, the coaches allowed the players to drink alcohol. On the tables were beer, wine. The first toast was said by Andriy Shevchenko thanked the team for their work. Then the warm words we have heard from Andriy Pyatov Yevhen Konoplyanka, Ruslan Malinovsky,” said cornflower.
“The guys remembered the tough times that they had to endure, rabid criticism, which sounded in their address at the beginning of cooperation with Andriy Shevchenko. In celebration of the players were, as ever, sublime, fraternized together. Was a very homely atmosphere, as if the table were celebrating a big family”, – said Advisor to the head coach.
We will remind, in the final match of the qualifying tournament wards of Shevchenko will play on the road against Serbia.
The match will take place on November 17.