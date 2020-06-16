The national team of Ukraine will play in group with Russia in qualifying handball Euro-2022
The European handball Federation (EHF) on its official website announced the findings in Vienna, the draw for the qualifying tournament of the EHF Euro in 2022 among men.
The Ukrainian team were in the same qualifying group with the national team of Russia. The Quartet will complement the teams of the Czech Republic and the Faroe Islands.
The President of Federation of handball of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk expressed a desire to hold a qualifying match against the national team of Russia on neutral territory in Belarus.
“We have one task – output subgroups. Today is all about the fact where we will play with the national team of Russia.
I hope that our friends, the Belarusians will not refuse us, and we’ll play them against Russia”, – quotes Miller sport.ua.
We will remind, in 2015 in the framework of selection for Euro 2016 Ukraine and Russia have met in Minsk.
We will add that in the final of Euro 2022 overlook the team that took the first two places in the group.
In addition, the championship also qualifies the best four teams the selection, took the third place.
Qualifying starts in November 2020 and will end in may next.
The national teams of Hungary and Slovakia, as mistress of the finals, exempted from the qualifying tournament.
EHF Euro 2022 will be held from 13 to 30 January.
Recall, the current world Champions is the national team of Denmark.