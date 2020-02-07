The national team of Ukraine will take part in the Grand Prix in Russia – Deryugin
Irina Deriugina
Vice-President of the gymnastics Federation of Ukraine (FGU) and the head coach of a national team on rhythmic gymnastics Irina Deriugina said that the national team of Ukraine will take part in the Grand Prix of Moscow.
According to her, this tournament will allow Ukrainian athletes to participate in the selection for the 2020 Olympics.
“There is a feeling that we are in a decent performance in Tokyo. Our main task now is to use every opportunity for training of athletes. We have to determine those who will go to the Olympics. In individual exercises that will be two gymnasts – and we have six candidates, so the chance ought to each of them. It is because all the competitions that precede the Olympics are an incredible value,” quoted Deryugin official website FGU.
“This year scheduled five Grand Prix. We plan to participate in every competition in Moscow go first. We decided to participate at the tournament in Russia. The result of this tournament will depend on the participation of our athletes in the Grand Prix during the “Deriugina Cup” which is planned in Kiev. The participation of our athletes in every Grand Prix, we increase our chances in the ranking and reduces the chances of competitors,” – said sports functionary.
While Deryugin added that, despite the difficult conditions in which you have to prepare for the Olympics, our gymnasts retain competitiveness on the world stage.
“The Ukrainian team in rhythmic gymnastics training in miserable conditions: we have a hall height to the ceiling of 7.4 meters, and must be 14 meters. Exercising in such conditions, we are still one of the best teams in the world.”
Note that the tournament will be held in Moscow from 7 to 9 February.