The national team of Ukraine with three defeats concluded at Eurobasket 2019 (photo)
Ukrainian women’s team failed to win at least one victory at the European championship in basketball, which takes place in Latvia and Serbia.
Wards Goran Bošković after two consecutive defeats by Spain (77:95) and Latvia (74:82) had necessarily to beat the UK to count on an exit in 1/8 final.
Started the match our girls could not be worse: on a big break after two quarters, the team went with 11 points of advantage of UK women — 24:35. In the third 10-minute Ukrainka returned to the game, and before the final quarter won one point — 45:44. Unfortunately, a winner’s attitude before the end of the match wards of Goran Bošković is not enough, and the match ended with a confident victory of the national team of great Britain— 68:54 (14:19, 10:16, 21:9, 9:24).
The most effective in our team was traditionally Alina Yagupov (by the way, the best scorer of the tournament in the first two rounds), this time scored 21 points, and the Brits more than all the assets of Those Fagbenle — 22 points.
Thus, having suffered a third successive defeat, “yellow-blue” leave Eurobasket-2019 after the group stage.
