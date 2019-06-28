The national team of Ukraine won the “gold” of the European games in athletics

| June 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Сборная Украины завоевала "золото" Европейских игр в легкой атлетике

The national team of Ukraine on athletics
The national team of Ukraine on track and field athletics became the champion of the II European games in 2019 in the city of Minsk in the team competition in the format of the DNA (dynamic new track and field).

The Ukrainian team was not equal in the decisive pursuit.

This medal was for our combined team 32nd on the current European games (9-12-11).

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.