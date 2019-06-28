The national team of Ukraine won the “gold” of the European games in athletics
June 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The national team of Ukraine on athletics
The national team of Ukraine on track and field athletics became the champion of the II European games in 2019 in the city of Minsk in the team competition in the format of the DNA (dynamic new track and field).
The Ukrainian team was not equal in the decisive pursuit.
This medal was for our combined team 32nd on the current European games (9-12-11).