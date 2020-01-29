The national team player has signed a contract with the Russian club
Vladislav Didenko
Volleyball player national team of Ukraine Vladislav Didenko signed the contract with the Russian club “Ugra-Samotlor” from Nizhnevartovsk, reported on the official website of the club.
Note that the 27-year-old binder was a major player in the national team at the European Championship in 2019.
Ukrainians won three matches in the group, 1/8 finals sensationally defeated Belgium, and in the quarter-finals on a tie-break gave the future Champions – to the Serbs.
Didenko started the season in the second French League composed of Nancy, but left the team due to visa problems.