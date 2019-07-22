The national teams of Ukraine on basketball learned rivals for the selection for the European Championships (photo)

Monday, July 22, in Munich (Germany) was held the draw for the qualifying rounds for the European championship in 2021 among men and women teams.

Our guys got to group F where the opponents wards Ainars Bagatskis will be Slovenia (current European champion), Hungary and Austria. In qualifying, each team will play each other home and away. Matches will be held in three Windows: 17-25 February 2020, 23 November — 1 December 2020, 15-23 Feb 2021. The final part of Eurobasket 2021 will take from four countries — the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, and Italy.

As for the girls, the “yellow-blue” will act in group G, where will play against Belgium, Portugal and Finland. Qualifiers will be held in three game Windows: 10-18 November 2019, November 8-16 2020 and on January 31-February 8, 2021. The final tournament featuring the best teams of the continent will take France and Spain.

