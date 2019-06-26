The native speaker: Alina Grosu showed a photo with his parents on their wedding day
Ukrainian singer Alina Grosu, who recently secretly married published in new Instagram photo from her wedding. In the photo she stands in a wedding dress in the company of parents.
“The relatives”, — wrote the singer in the photo.
Social network users in the comments to the photo massively congratulate the singer on this important event in her life and I wish you a happy marriage.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” the wedding singer organized a in the ancient, famous for its Spa resorts, the town of Abano Terme, near Padua in Italy.
Wedding walked on a specially orientovany Villa Arvedi. At the ceremony, in addition to close relatives, arrived and stars of show business. So, Italian wedding walked creative godmother of the bride Iryna Bilyk, her ex-husband Dmitry Kolyadenko, Pavel Zibrov and Vitaly Kozlovsky.
