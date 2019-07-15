The NATO Secretary General has warned the EU: Russia has deployed a new mobile nuclear missile system medium-range missiles, threatening the EU (PHOTO)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned the EU about the new Russian mobile nuclear missile system medium-range missiles, threatening the major cities of the EU.

The German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) has posted on its website a comment by the head of NATO, in which Stoltenberg has expressed its concerns about Russia’s withdrawal from the Treaty on the elimination of intermediate and shorter-range missiles (INF Treaty). He said that Russia must do everything to “preserve the viability” of the Treaty. “Moscow should use its last chance to save” this agreement, he added. “Otherwise, it will bear full responsibility for the termination, in which the world will be less stable for all of us,” said Jens Stoltenberg.

“Russia broke the INF Treaty and thereby created a serious threat to our security,” stressed the NATO chief. Speaking about the threat, he cited the recent placement of new Russian nuclear missiles of average range, not specifying where they are based. Says Secretary General of the Alliance, in range of those missile systems will be, for example, such German cities as Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich.

“This mobile missile system, it is easy to hide” from the tracking system, explained Stoltenberg. “German cities such as Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich, are within its reach”, – he stressed.

As noted by Deutsche Welle, three weeks before the alleged termination of the Treaty on intermediate and shorter-range missiles (INF Treaty), the European Union also urged Russia to return to compliance with this important agreement on disarmament.

EU high representative for foreign Affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini on July 14 issued a statement on behalf of the EU, which warned about the threat of a new arms race.

In December 2018, the United States threatened to withdraw from the INF Treaty if Russia will not resume its contractual obligations within 60 days. In Washington and NATO believe that Moscow violated the agreement the creation of a missile 9М729 (SSC-8 classification of the Alliance), is able to fly more than 500 kilometers. In Moscow the presence of such missiles recognize, however, argue that it does not breach the contract. Russia has not expressed intentions to abandon the use of these missiles or to destroy them, said the NATO Secretary General.

On 3 July the President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed the law on Russia’s withdrawal from the Treaty. In early August, 2019 shall expire six months that the United States has provided Russia to eliminate violations of the INF Treaty. Otherwise, Washington will also finally abandon the agreement.

The Treaty on the elimination of intermediate and shorter-range missiles was signed in 1987, the General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Mikhail Gorbachev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan. Intermediate-and shorter-range missiles pose the greatest threat to the world, since the ability to achieve goals within a few minutes and not leave the opponent a chance to prepare for the shot and reflect it.

On Thursday, July 11, Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov, speaking in the state Duma at the hearings to ensure strategic stability, said that Russia is preparing to accommodate RIAC ground in response to the potential deployment of us ground-based missiles of intermediate and shorter-range missiles.

“We have taken every effort to preserve the Treaty on the elimination of intermediate and shorter-range missiles (INF Treaty), reminded Ryabkov. – However, our initiative for the removal of existing on both sides of the concerns on the basis of mutual transparency has been rejected.”

“Now we start to prepare for the eventual deployment of American ground-based missiles of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, the diplomat said. – Adopted a decision on symmetric measures are implemented.”

However, Russia, as a responsible country, he said, “not interested in any new missile crises and how the 2 of February of this year, said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be placed with RIAC ground, while in the regions concerned will not be American missiles of a similar class.”

The official representative of Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, answering the journalists ‘ question about whether Russia to deploy new missiles of intermediate and short range, also noted that this will only happen in case if in the respective regions will have similar missiles the Americans.

That Russia has already placed modified launcher with new cruise missiles, the foreign press reported repeatedly. Among the versions, what kind of missile it is, figured missiles “Caliber” and the Kh-102.

In 2012 and 2013 the Russian military tested a ballistic missile RS-26 “Boundary” at a distance of less than 5500 kilometers. On the INF Treaty, any ballistic missile can hit targets at this distance, should be prohibited. In 2017 instead of the project “Frontier” appeared complex “Avangard” – a hypersonic glide blocks for Intercontinental missiles that can overcome any missile defense.

The range of ballistic missiles “Iskander-M” is about 500 kilometers and does not exceed the limit set by the INF Treaty. But the real potential of these rockets higher – up to 1000 CC. In addition to these ballistic missiles, the system includes P-500 (9M728), the claimed range which does not exceed that limit – less than 500 miles.

Russia also has missiles sea-launched cruise missile strategic purpose of KS-122.

In addition, cruise missiles, medium-range P-500.

To run with the sea there is a self-propelled torpedo “Status-6”, equipped with warheads large calibre. The developers assure, it initiates the use of destructive geophysical processes.