The natural oils will protect against viruses
According to doctor Andrew Tyazhelnikova, the use of natural oils in the cold season can be a very effective means of preventing viral diseases.
Although summer isn’t officially over, fall is looming on the horizon, reminding about the upcoming season of SARS and ARI. Andrew Tyazhelnikov told in this regard about how to use natural oils to protect from viruses.
The expert noted that “the use of natural oils in the cold season can be very effective.” The oils contain biologically active substances that can kill fungi and bacteria and to reduce the activity of viruses.
In particular, he gave advice, when visiting crowded places in the cold season you should carry a hanky moistened with some natural oil, for example, tea tree, juniper, cedar or pine.
Tyazhelnikov said that such a measure could help to reduce the activity of viruses and to prevent acute respiratory disease. Also, according to the doctor, the natural oils can be used in oil burner.
Residents of cities suffering from constant stress, Tyazhelnikov advises to resort to aromatherpay with natural oils of lavender, orange, ylang-ylang, peppermint, bergamot, rose. Their fragrances promote relaxation, give a calming effect.