The Nazi salute live stream: three-time winner of the Golden ball caught in a scandal…

Legendary former football player of “Milan” and national team of the Netherlands Marco van Basten, 2016, occupying the post of technical Director of FIFA, was in the scandal, saying the Nazi salute on live television.
Before the match 13-th round of the championship of the Netherlands between “Ajax” and “Heracles” (4:1) FOX Sports journalist Hans Krai interviewed German coach of the “Heracles” Frank Vormut. At the end of the interview saw it, the words were in the Studio van Basten. Marco uttered the phrase Sieg Heil!, which was used actively during the Nazi period of German history as a greeting.
Soon the ex-coach of the Dutch national team brought viewers the apology: “I did Not want to shock people, I just wanted to laugh at the German language correspondent. Pardon me”, — quotes the words of Marco van Basten AD.
Recall that the 55-year-old Marco van Basten — one of the best forwards in football history. Former forward of “Ajax” and “Milan” is on the list of FIFA 100 best players in the world.
In 1988, 1989 and 1992, Marco van Basten won the “Golden ball” best player of Europe
