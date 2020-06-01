The NBA champion was beaten by a man during the riots in the US (video)
J. R. Smith
NBA champion in the “Cleveland Cavaliers” J. R. Smith got into a scuffle with a man amid protests over the killing of African American George Floyd.
The sportsman later said: “This guy broke the window in my car. I decided to catch him and punish”.
We will remind, 34-year-old Smith defends the colors of the Cavaliers in 2015. In 2016, he helped the team from Ohio for the first time in its history to win the title of NBA champion.
In 2013, J. R. was named the League’s best sixth room.