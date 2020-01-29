The NBA released the official video to honor Kobe Bryant (video)
Kobe Bryant
The press service of the NBA has published videotribute in honor of legendary basketball player Kobe of Bryant, who died January 26 in a plane crash.
The video shows the highlights of his sports career Kobe from the draft 1996 “Los Angeles Lakers” until the last match against Utah in 2016, where Bryant scored 60 points.
Sunday, January 26, in California crashed a private helicopter, on Board of which 9 among the dead was a legend NBA Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.