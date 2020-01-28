The NBA suffered a Derby between “Los Angeles Lakers” and “Los Angeles clippers” because of the death of Bryant (video)
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant at the 90th annual ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (2018)
NBA in its official twitter account announced that the match of League championship between “Los Angeles Lakers” and “Los Angeles clippers” tolerated.
Derby will not be held due to the death of a legend “Lakers” Kobe Bryant.
The match between the rivals was to be held at night on January 29. On the transfer date is not reported.
We will remind, in 2012, Bryant and forward Catalan “Barcelona” Lionel Messi starred in ads for Turkish Airlines. The movie scored a huge number of views on YouTube.