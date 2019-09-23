The NBA title and Nike basketball has introduced hijab (video)
Current champion of the NBA club “Toronto raptors” together with the American company Nike introduced basketball hijab.
“Inspired by those who were bold enough to change the game,” reads an entry on the official page of “Toronto” on Twitter.
We will remind that in last season “Toronto” for the first time in its history became the champion of the League, defeating in the final of “the Golden state” 4:2.
Later my opponent in the NBA finals bought the strip in a canadian newspaper to congratulate the “Toronto raptors” with the title
The new season of “raptors” start on October 23 with a home match against “new Orleans”.