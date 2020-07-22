The NBA vistavleno on sales
“Minnesota Timberwolves”
Vlasnik WNBA “Minnesota Timberwolves” Glen Taylor Golosov about Namir prodati Yogo, powders vidana ESPN.
Although those scho on rinku team ocenyat ( 1.4 billion dollars. functionary has got Namir veracity at least 1.2 billion.
Wherein ngalasutta scho one group potentini pokuptsiv vernulsa to Taylor I zaproponowali yomu over 1 billion dollars. for the franchise, but not pogodila s Vdovin umbau Taylor, what team is guilty calishites have Minneapols.
Golovnij contenders for the “Wolves” je family Vlfv, Yak volt McEvoy team of the American football, and also xgravity “Minnesota” Kevn Garnett, that plane spati group investors.
Nagado, Glen buying Minnesota Timberwolves 1994 rock for 88 million dollars. retouche team from moliboga perezda in Novi Orleans.
Dadamo scho z 2004 roku team z beregu Msssp Bula presented in the play-off only once.