The NBA will broadcast matches delayed due to profanity basketball
July 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The NBA Commissioner Adam silver made an unusual statement regarding online broadcasts resumed season.
Due to the fact that in a closed empty space is well-heard talks of players who frequently use profanity, broadcast can show a delay for redaction.
“Often, while on the ground, the players all tell each other things. They know that because of the noise in the arena, much to their words, the microphone does not perceive. Now they will have to adapt their language, because their words will be perceived by the microphones, and in all seriousness we may have to broadcast the matches with a small delay” – quoted 58-year-old silver CBS Sports.
The NBA season should resume in Disneyworld, Orlando with the participation of 22 teams.