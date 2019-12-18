The NBU Council recommended the Cabinet to exempt from taxation income on deposits
The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine has recommended the Cabinet of Ministers to initiate a bill to repeal the tax on deposits to increase the guaranteed amount of reimbursement from the Fund of guaranteeing deposits of natural persons from 200 thousand to 500 thousand UAH.
The decision the Board took at the meeting on 17 December, said the head of the Council Bohdan Danylyshyn, Biznestsentr reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
“Recommendations to Cabinet on the impact of monetary policy on the state of socio-economic development of Ukraine with the aim of attracting public funds into the banking system to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada with the proposal to abolish the tax on interest on the escrow investments and to increase the guaranteed amount of compensation on deposits due to the guarantee Fund from UAH 200 thousand to 500 thousand UAH”, – said Danylyshyn.