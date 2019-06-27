The NBU exchange rate: the dollar and the Euro again fell
Today, June 27, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The dollar has changed in the price: today he made up UAH 26 kopecks. 17, which is 2 kopeks cheaper, ppm yesterday. As for the Euro, one Euro at the exchange rate of the NBU will have to pay 29 UAH 73 kopecks., which is 10 kopecks. less than Wednesday. At present, the Euro and the dollar fell.
In addition, Ukraine has increased the salary of employees of agriculture. During the year, the growth of their wages amounted to 27.1%. Results for the first quarter of 2019 is equal to 28.1 per cent. Thus, it is 7 438. This is evidenced by data released by the State statistics service.
The statistical office also notes that women who work in this field earn less than men. So their salary is 86.7% of men’s wages. In other words, 6 733 UAH receive mostly women and 7 764 men.
As we reported earlier, the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFCs) has announced the approval of the average wage for April 2019. This reports the press service of the PFC on his page in Facebook.
The Fund noted that this figure is taken into account for calculation of pension in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On compulsory state pension insurance”.
Thus, in April, the average salary amounted to UAH 8 664,25.