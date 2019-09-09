The NBU exchange rate: the dollar and the Euro significantly dropped in price

The dollar fell by 23 kopecks, Euro — by 32

Курс НБУ: доллар и евро заметно упали в цене

On 9 September, the national Bank set the official exchange rates at level:

2508,6035 UAH for $100;

2766,2371 UAH for 100 euros;

On 6 September the National Bank of Ukraine established the following official exchange rates:

2531,0639 UAH for $100;

2798,8505 UAH for 100 euros;

Thus, the dollar fell by 23 kopecks, and the Euro at 32.

