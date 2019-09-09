The NBU exchange rate: the dollar and the Euro significantly dropped in price
September 9, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
Loading...
The dollar fell by 23 kopecks, Euro — by 32
On 9 September, the national Bank set the official exchange rates at level:
2508,6035 UAH for $100;
2766,2371 UAH for 100 euros;
On 6 September the National Bank of Ukraine established the following official exchange rates:
2531,0639 UAH for $100;
2798,8505 UAH for 100 euros;
Thus, the dollar fell by 23 kopecks, and the Euro at 32.