The NBU exchange rate: the dollar exceeded UAH 26

On 18 July 2019, the official hryvnia exchange rate set at the level of 26.03 UAH/USD., reports UNN citing the website of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Thus, according to information provided by the national Bank of Ukraine, the main currency exchange rates on 19 Jul established at this level:

26.030049 UAH per dollar;

29.195303 UAH per Euro;

0.414300 UAH to Russian ruble;

32.492296 UAH per pound.

Compared to July 18 in the course of all these currencies.

