The NBU explained why banks do not activate the work with the mortgage
Photo: RBC-Ukraine
Kirill Shevchenko told about the things that keep banks in the mortgage market
Some developers use schemas, which may cause the tenants not ultimately receive their housing, explained Kirill Shevchenko.
Ukrainian banks are in no hurry to actively issuing mortgage loans for a number of reasons, one of the key are non-transparent scheme of financing among developers. This was stated by the head of the national Bank Kirill Shevchenko in an interview to RBC-Ukraine, published on Monday, August 17.
“The primary housing market is not transparent enough. Some developers use schemas, which may cause the tenants not ultimately be his home. The financing scheme is not transparent”, — said Shevchenko.
In addition, according to him, there are still a number of issues that hamper banks. One of them is a moratorium on the collection of foreign currency loans.
“The President’s veto, sending the bill with his remarks in the Verkhovna Rada. And the banking system to him for that, I think, very grateful” — said the head of the Central Bank.
As for the issue of registration of minors with the purpose of avoiding foreclosure housing, then, as said Shevchenko, the justice Ministry has introduced limits on the number of instructions. And after this the problem remains only for those loans that were granted by banks to these changes.
“The problem, as registration of minors with the purpose of evading the penalty was, it was hotly debated, but at the level of bylaws, this issue is resolved”, — explained head of the NBU.
We will remind, on April 27, President Vladimir Zelensky Ukrainians promised you a 10% mortgage and cheap loans to small businesses. According to him, this became possible thanks to lower interest rates.
But later in the Ministry of Finance explained why the mortgage at 10% is not, calling it an achievable goal in the future.
korrespondent.net