The NBU explained why the hryvnia strengthened, but prices are not falling
The reason to strengthen the hryvnia, and not reduced rates is inertia, as entrepreneurs, while the import of goods, was laid much higher rate and therefore does not carry the effect on consumers immediately.
This is with reference to the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Dmytro Sologub announced in a press-service of the regulator.
“One of the reasons why the hryvnia strengthened, and prices do not fall, the inertia. Entrepreneurs importing goods, was laid much higher rate. Therefore, they do not suffer the effect on consumers immediately”, — stated in the message NBU.
As an example, the regulator has brought prices of petrol: filling stations are starting to reduce the price only if you see a steady trend, at the same time their margin is now very growing.
As we wrote earlier, the draft state budget for 2020, which was presented yesterday, 5 November, was presented to the forecast of the dollar at the level of 27.5 hryvnias to the dollar at the end of the year. This is stated in the explanatory note to the draft law “On state budget of Ukraine for 2020” (project No. 2000).