The NBU has improved its forecast for the hryvnia exchange rate on the 2020
The national Bank of Ukraine in their forecasts as the international monetary Fund and the world Bank have improved the forecast of the hryvnia exchange rate to 2020, said Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova, without specifying its specific values.
“In all the predictions and forecasts of the national Bank course for the next year reinforced, that is, a course underpinning the budget (28,2 UAH/$1 – if), he’s obviously already so will not” — said the head of the Ministry of Finance in an interview with “Voice of America” on Thursday in Washington.
She added that soon the Ministry of Finance and the government will receive an updated forecast of the economy, based on which there will be changes in the draft budget for 2020.
“In fact, the predictions of all of the organizations of the national Bank, saying that the course is strengthened and that long-term trend. Thus the fluctuations will be, but we should expect that strengthening is not a little fluctuation this year, and a new normality,” said Markarov.
As reported, from the beginning of the year the hryvnia exchange rate appreciated by 10.3% to 24,835244 UAH/$1.
The national Bank of Ukraine officially announces its exchange rate forecasts, at the same time, he directs them to the government in preparation of the draft budget.