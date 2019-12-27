The NBU has launched a forced recovery from the former owner of Bank “Finance and Credit”
The national Bank launched the enforcement 1,539 billion from the former owner of Bank “Finance and Credit” Konstantin Zhevago.
This was reported by the press service of the National Bank.
It is noted that the decision of Shevchenkovsky district court of Kiev from October 1, 2019, which satisfied the claim of the national Bank entered into force.
Konstantin Zhevago was trying to appeal the decision of the court of first instance, however, December 13, the Kyiv court of appeal returned without consideration of its appeal due to non-payment of court fees in certain court deadlines.
“Thus, the decision of the Shevchenko district court of Kyiv has entered into force. This gave the opportunity NBU 26 Dec 2019 to writs and appeal to the State Executive service for compulsory execution of a court decision”,- stated in the message NBU.
As noted by the head of Department of legal support and the judicial protection of Department on work with troubled assets of the NBU Sergey Boyko, today the total debt of Bank “Finance and Credit” to the National Bank on all refinancing loans amounts to UAH 6.6 bn.
“We expect that partially this debt will be repaid by the recovery of funds directly from Konstantin Zhevago as financial guarantor for refinancing loans, as well as by repossession on the property of its controlled companies, and property sureties to which we also filed about 30 lawsuits in the courts,” he said.
According to the NBU, in 2015, Konstantin Zhevago, who at that time was the owner of the Bank “Finance and Credit”, concluded with the NBU a guarantee agreement on repayment of refinancing loans, taking on personal responsibilities.